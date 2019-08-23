|
HAUGDAHL
Sigurd William Haugdahl, 92, of Keystone Heights, FL. passed away peacefully with son, daughter and cousin (Barbara) at home by his side, on July 18, 2019. Sigurd " SIG" was born June 7, 1927 in Daytona Beach, FL. Sigurd is predeceased by his parents Sigurd Olson and Margaret B. Haugdahl, his sister Elizabeth (Libby) Becil, daughter Laura Ann Haugdahl and loving wife Betty Louise Haugdahl of 22 years. Sigurd is survived by his sister Margaret and brother Eric (Mel). Sigurd is lovingly remembered by his children Sigurd William Haugdahl, Jr., Michael B. Haugdahl (Dorie Campo) Linda M. Schainberg (Brent Hart) and his grandchildren Justin, Joshua, Brandon, Bernadette, Brian, Aiden, Alaina as well as many wonderful
Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends.
A very special thanks to Dorie who took such great care of dad and was a great friend and Community Hospice.
Sigurd graduated from St Joseph's (St. Joe's) High School in Jacksonville, FL and Enlisted in the US Navy in 1945. He went to Boot Camp at Great Lakes Naval Station, Great lakes, IL and served in the Florida National Guard for 3 years.
Sig retired from Western Electric after 35 Years and made many great friends.
Sig hunted with his son Michael in north Florida for years with a great group of buddies.
Dad was an animal lover and sure loved his dog BUSTER #1
Sig was the son of the famous race car driver Sigurd Olson Haugdahl, driver of the 3 mile a minute car, " the Wisconsin Special." who broke the world's record for the fastest car on Daytona Beach April 6, 1922 at 180.27 MPH. Sig was his father's son.
Loyal GATOR since 1940, GO GATORS!
Huge Tennis player, ran 5K and 10K marathons (with Eric), played paddle ball (Hollywood Beach), golfed, raced 10 speed bikes (Miami), great bowler and the best DAD AND HERO EVER!
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude, Florida Sheriffs Boy's Ranch, s or ASPCA.
Celebration of life September 6, 2019 at St. Williams Catholic Church, Keystone Heights 10 am Service and luncheon after, on site.
Jacksonville National Cemetery (Military Burial) September 6, 2019 at 2:30, be in line at 2:00.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019