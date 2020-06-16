Patrick
Funeral Services for Dr. Simon Patrick, Teacher/Counselor, will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 AM at Beaches Memorial Park (Jax Beach, FL). A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM. Family members and friends are asked to meet at the Memorial Park by 10:30 AM to form the procession, and please wear your mask and be prepared to adhere so social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home (386) 752-3566.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Funeral Services for Dr. Simon Patrick, Teacher/Counselor, will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 AM at Beaches Memorial Park (Jax Beach, FL). A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM. Family members and friends are asked to meet at the Memorial Park by 10:30 AM to form the procession, and please wear your mask and be prepared to adhere so social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home (386) 752-3566.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.