Gray
Mrs. Sonia Jeannie Gray was born on March 24, 1948, in Atlantic City, NJ. She departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at home in the company of her husband and family.
Sonia was the daughter of Ada Carini Hill and Bernard Hill. Since her father and mother met during World War II while he was stationed in Italy, she grew up speaking both Italian and German in addition to English. Sonia was the second oldest of four siblings. She graduated from Atlantic City High in 1966. She married her husband, George Gray on March 2, 1991, and they remained married for nearly 30 years.
Sonia was a very loving mother, who cared for her children and her family. She was the glue that held her family together, and in being planted in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the lighthouse by which family and friends could always find their way home. She carried the Lord in her heart everywhere she went from the time she was saved in 1987 until her return home to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her husband George Gray of Jacksonville, Florida; three sons, Carl Hurtt Stephen Yarborough, and Paul Anthony Gray; four sisters, Nancy Henson; Ingrid Hill; Leanna Harrison; Sister-in-Law Hannah Medlock, nine grandchildren, Cayden; Christian; Isabella; London; Jasmine; Anarah; Charite; and Keyshon; Karma Banks, Uncle Livio Ceccarelli and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Though she will be forever missed, we rejoice that she is home with the Lord and she will remain forever in our minds and hearts.
Funeral services will be held on July 11, 2020, at 11 am at the Potter's House International Ministry. It can be viewed live at https://tphim.org/watch-live
