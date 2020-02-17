|
Blocker
Sonja Dawn Blocker, age 78, passed Thursday, February 13, 2020. Sonja was born on November 5, 1941, in Columbus, GA to the parents of Floyd and Edna Vickery. She was a CPA and Tax Specialist in Jacksonville for over 50 years.
Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Edna Vickery, a daughter, "baby" Sonya Blocker, a brother, Gene Vickery and her son-in-law Jim Gentry. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Aubrey Lamon "Monty" Blocker, her sons, Shawn and Kevin Blocker and a daughter, Gina Blocker Gentry; a sister, Diane Jones, a granddaughter, Paige Blocker Saylor (James) and three great-grandchildren, Brendyn, Ayla and Fiona.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl 32221 with Pastor Glenda Rambo officiating followed by interment in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 9:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020