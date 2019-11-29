|
|
Morris
Sonya Heyman Morris, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
A lifelong and proud resident of Jacksonville, her life was marked by a fierce loyalty to her family and friends, and to the institutions that guided her and lent meaning to her life.
She graduated from Andrew Jackson Senior High School (and worked on numerous school reunions throughout the years) and from Florida State College for Women (now FSU) and was a lifelong Seminole fan. She met her husband, Byron Morris, at a college dance and their devoted marriage lasted 49 years until he passed away in 1997.
After finishing school and after Byron completed his military service, the newly married couple returned to Jacksonville where she devoted herself to raising their 5 children and to bettering her community. She served on the Board of Directors of the Jacksonville Jewish Center for decades and took great pride in seeing that all her children received their religious education in the same synagogue in which she herself was confirmed. She had many friends from both the synagogue and the community at large, all attracted to her natural warmth and empathy. Known affectionately as "Grammy", her kindness was often exhibited by a tender phone call, a thoughtful note, or an unexpected visit.
An active mah-jongg player, she attended national tournaments and was for many years the "go to" person for new cards. The game kept her mentally sharp until the very end and she became very close friends with her fellow players.
She is predeceased by her husband, by her beloved son, Jan Morris, and by her beloved grandson in law, Ari Berlin, and is survived by her daughter Deborah Simkin (Sam), and her sons Jeffery Morris (Robin), Jerald Morris, and Joel Morris (Carol), as well as by grandchildren, Daniel Simkin (Emily), Daren Simkin, Shana Simkin, Shira Stember (Doron), Aliza Morris, Zachary Morris (Aramie), Lindsay Morris (Mike) and Hallie Morris, and 6 great grandchildren. For the past 5 years, her aide, Debra Weatherford provided her with loyal and loving care. She is also survived by many close cousins, friends, and neighbors, all of whom she dearly loved.
The Funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Sunday, December 1, 2019 with Rabbi Lubliner officiating at the New Center Cemetery, 43rd and Liberty St., Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Donations preferred to the Byron Morris Fund at the Jacksonville Jewish Center.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019