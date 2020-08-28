Sonya Tallon

TALLON
Sonya E. Tallon, age 81, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospice in Jacksonville FL. Sonya Elizabeth Eskil was born October 05, 1938, daughter of William Albert Eskil & Jean Wright McDonald of Oakville ONT. She is survived by her sister Rae Arnold, sister in law Milly Eskil, her ex-husband Philip Tallon father of her two sons William & Christopher Tallon & her grandson Henry Tallon. Sonya was a graduate of Northern Secondary School & Bathhurst Heights Collegiate Toronto, worked for DARC of Jacksonville FL from 1982 to 1988 & Shands Jacksonville Transplant Center Duval County from 1988-2007 when she retired. She was on the board of Friends of Tacachale and remained an important & active part of her surviving son William's life until her death. Sonya was very sociable, loving, & a wonderful human being; she was a joy to be around! She was a strong willed independent women who practiced the lost art of etiquette. She also had a great sense of humor & respected people for who they are. Should the Queen of England have had the fortune of meeting her, Sonya would be having dinner at Buckingham Palace that evening and welcomed back anytime! Miss Sonya as she is known by her best friends: June Mc Auley, Luise Morrell, Paula Webster, Carol Harris, Pamela White, and Linda Watkins will truly be missed!
