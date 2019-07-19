PITZER

Spiegel Lee Pitzer, 82, passed away peacefully at 10:13 a.m. on July 12, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family, following a 10-year battle with dementia.

He is the son of the late Arthur and Wilma Pitzer, and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma Jean Pitzer; 2 sons, Thomas Edward Pitzer (Cathy) and Roger Lee Pitzer; three grandchildren, Kyle Justin Pitzer (Rebecca), Lauren Leigh Pitzer and Jordan Meadows Pitzer; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Pitzer and Spiegel "Levi" Pitzer; and one sister, Ila Waters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Robert "Bob" Pitzer (Sharon).

Spiegel retired in 1980 as an Aviation Ordnance Chief after serving 27 years in the U.S. Navy. Following retirement, he enjoyed many years boating and enjoying life with his family and friends at his vacation home on Lake Kerr where he made numerous lifelong friends.

He'd always say "I've traveled around the world twice, and Disneyland once." An inside joke that his close friends will understand. And, about the Navy, he said "If they'd have me, I'd go back into the Navy right now."

A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, which would have been his 83rd birthday, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. When you arrive, go to Lane 2.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care at 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

