Harrell
Staci Lee Harrell (Shumate), 49, passed away after a brief illness on October 8, 2019. Staci was born October 20, 1969 in Winter Haven, FL. She lived in Jacksonville, FL for the last 45 years of her life.
A cherished mom, Nana, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend, she will be greatly missed. Her greatest passion and source of joy in life was to share her love with her family and friends. She has passed, but her love remains with us.
Staci is survived by her son, Brian Widener; granddaughter, Alexis Widener; parents, Howard and Linda Shumate; sister, Jennifer Stone (Bryan); nephews, Evan, Colin, and Ryan; grandmother, "Granny" Louise Shumate; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins she loved.
A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 11:00 am. To 12:00 noon at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave., Auburndale, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to City Rescue Mission, Jacksonville, FL. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019