Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Restoration Church
1677 Southside Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Restoration Church
1677 Southside Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Auburndale Memorial Park
1889 W. Derby Ave.
Auburndale, FL
View Map
Resources
Staci Lee Harrell


1969 - 2019
Harrell
Staci Lee Harrell (Shumate), 49, passed away after a brief illness on October 8, 2019. Staci was born October 20, 1969 in Winter Haven, FL. She lived in Jacksonville, FL for the last 45 years of her life.
A cherished mom, Nana, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend, she will be greatly missed. Her greatest passion and source of joy in life was to share her love with her family and friends. She has passed, but her love remains with us.
Staci is survived by her son, Brian Widener; granddaughter, Alexis Widener; parents, Howard and Linda Shumate; sister, Jennifer Stone (Bryan); nephews, Evan, Colin, and Ryan; grandmother, "Granny" Louise Shumate; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins she loved.
A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 11:00 am. To 12:00 noon at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Ave., Auburndale, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to City Rescue Mission, Jacksonville, FL. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
