Gambrell
Stacy Lynn Tyre Gambrell, 54, a life long resident of Jacksonville (Mandarin) FL., was welcomed into Heaven, Thursday July 25th, after she passed away unexpectedly at Baptist South. Stacy was born August 25, 1964 to Warren A. "Buzz" and Linda Landiss Tyre.
Stacy was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Landiss Tyre. She is survived by her father, Warren A. "Buzz" Tyre and step-mother, Mary Margaret Summerlin Tyre; her husband, Tommy Gambrell; children, Cameron Bright (Tyler), Madison Gambrell and Hunter Gambrell; her adorable granddaughter, Charlotte Bright; her sisters, Leslie Tyre Gale (Matt), Christy Tyre and Holley Tyre; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl R. "Rudy" and Barbara Gambrell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chuck and Nona Gambrell and Chris and Wendi Gambrell and several nieces and nephews.
Stacy was born and raised in Mandarin and she never lived more than 11 miles from her childhood home. She attended Loretto Elementary, Bishop Kenny, graduated from Wolfson High School Class of 1982, and attended Florida Junior College at Jacksonville prior to beginning her career in banking. She began her career as a float teller at American Federal Savings and Loan and worked her way through many levels of banking at the following institutions: Florida Bank, Regions Bank, Prosperity Bank, Atlantic Coast Bank, Certusbank, Fidelity Bank and was currently serving as a Vice President Financial Sales Manager II at First Citizen's Bank. She was an active member at Christ's Church Mandarin where she served with her husband in various areas of ministry over the years impacting the lives of many kids and adults along the way. She also was involved in several charitable organizations and business networking groups throughout her professional career. She was presently serving on the Boards of several organizations: Jacksonville School for Autism 2004 – present, currently serving as the secretary; Seniors on a Mission 2014 – present, currently serving as Chairperson of the Board; Rotary Club of Mandarin 2018 - present serving as the Social Chair; and the Jacksonville Symphony Guild Education Committee.
Family and Friends will gather together on Friday August 30th at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin from 5-8 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 11 a.m. at Christ's Church, 6045 Greenland Road Jacksonville, FL with Jason Cullum and Rev. Terry Gore officiating.
For the Celebration of Stacy's Life the family requests business casual attire and bright colors to celebrate the vibrant life she lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to either The Jacksonville School for Autism, Seniors on a Mission or the Rotary Club of Mandarin.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, 904-288-0025, www.hgmandarin.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019