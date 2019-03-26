|
TUCKER
Stanford A. Tucker passed away on Monday March 18, 2019.
Stan was born on August 18, 1932 near Lynchburg, VA. He was the youngest of three girls and seven boys, six of whom survived the great depression as Virginia farm boys. All served in the military and saw action in WWII and the Korean War. All survived, although wounded. He is survived by his wife Patricia and daughters Sherri Fussell and Julie Lemons. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Internment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Arrangements by Eternity Funeral Home.
