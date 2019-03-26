Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanford Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanford A. Tucker

Obituary Condolences

Stanford A. Tucker Obituary
TUCKER
Stanford A. Tucker passed away on Monday March 18, 2019.
Stan was born on August 18, 1932 near Lynchburg, VA. He was the youngest of three girls and seven boys, six of whom survived the great depression as Virginia farm boys. All served in the military and saw action in WWII and the Korean War. All survived, although wounded. He is survived by his wife Patricia and daughters Sherri Fussell and Julie Lemons. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Internment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Arrangements by Eternity Funeral Home.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.