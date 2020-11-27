Kruse
Dr. Stanford Kruse entered eternal rest and met his Savior face to face on November 24, 2020. Dr. Kruse was born on August 7, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan. He and his identical twin Dr. Stanley B. Kruse (deceased), and sister, Dr. Jean Kruse (deceased) were born to Dr. Bernard Joseph and Ruth Kinman Kruse (deceased).
He received Christ as his personal Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 at Temple Baptist Church, Detroit, Michigan and was baptized by immersion the following Sunday.
He married Evelyn Young on August 20, 1946. She preceded him in death in May of 1998. Together they reared three daughters, Brenda Collins (Joe) of Jacksonville, FL, Debra Blair (Dr. John Blair) of Fort Wayne, IN and Rhonda Menefee (Richard) of Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Kruse is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
After graduating from North Western High School, Detroit, MI in 1943, he completed work at the Detroit Institute of Culture and Art. In 1946 he completed his studies at the United States Naval Medical Academy with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He served as a Pharmacist 2nd Class with the US Navy as a Corpsman attached to the 3rd US Marine Corps Guam Campaign from 1943 to 1946. He was a proud Marine until his death.
He was ordained by Temple Baptist Church on May 28, 1948 having been called by God to preach. He attended Bible Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, TX and began pastoring at Bethel Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, TX from 1949 – 1953. His next pastoral ministry was at Lockland Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio to serve as an associate pastor from 1953 – 1956.
He was the founder and pastor of Bible Baptist Church of Fort Wayne, IN from 1961 to 1983. During these years, he also hosted many tours to the Holy Land and was a founder of "Adventure in the Holy Land" radio program. He also founded "Stones and Bones of Biblical Days", teaching Archeological Seminars. He was called to pastor his last church in Jacksonville, FL, Biltmore Baptist Church from 1987-1998. His last place of service was at the Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a professor of Biblical Archeology until the time of his passing.
He was a faithful church member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL from August 1998 to November 24, 2020. He was a faithful servant to the Lord, family and country. Many verses of scripture were his "favorites", but one passage stood out the last days of his life. Romans 8: 37-39 and I Peter 5:7.
Officiating will be Dr. John Blair, Reverend David Kruse and Dr. Heath Lambert. The service will be at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am, with a viewing starting at 10:00am prior to the service. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
