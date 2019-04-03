REINHART

Brigadier General Stanley Eric Reinhart, Jr. died on March 27, 2019 at his home in Atlantic Beach, FL.

Stan was born on April 25, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. A 1950 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, he served 40 years in the US Army. A Field Artillery officer, he fought in the Korean War immediately following his graduation. Stan spent his last 25 years of service as a Professor and as Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at the United States Military Academy until his retirement in 1990. His military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, and the Korean War Service Medal with seven battle stars.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally; children Mary Healy (Ed), Susan Edmonds (Peter), Cammie Rowntree (Jack), and William Reinhart (Anne); 13 grandchildren; and sister Giner Pomeroy. He is preceded in death by his daughter Anne Elizabeth, son Stanley Eric III, and grandson Kevin Reinhart Edmonds.

A memorial service will be held at Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, FL on Friday, April 12 at noon. Burial and committal service will be held at the West Point Cemetery June 24, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army or a .