Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley Fraser


1925 - 2019
Stanley Fraser Obituary
Fraser
Mr. Stanley Drew Fraser, 94, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1925, in Washington D. C. Stanley entered the U S Navy in 1943 and served as an airman in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war, he married the love of his life, Betty Neal.
They moved to Waco, TX where he graduated from Baylor University. They eventually moved to Jacksonville, Fl where he went to work for St. Joe Paper Co. He retired from there after 43 years as CFO. Stanley and Betty were long time members of Ortega United Methodist Church.
Stanley is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty. He is survived by his three children, Bunny Fraser, Stanley Fraser, Jr. (Diane) and David Fraser (Kathy). His is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park with Jason Beiler officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
