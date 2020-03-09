|
Stanley Moore 95 passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Stanley was born February 12, 1925, on his parents Warren and Fannie Moore's houseboat near the Ford Plant on the Saint John's river. At the age of 17, he became a salvage diver. He was in the United States Navy, Sea Bees. He worked 20 years and retired from the City of Jacksonville. He then worked many years as a pole setter and went on and worked 10 years in security for Baptist Medical Center and retired to do the things he loved. He was an avid fisherman and would wet a hook any chance he got. He had a passion of growing citrus fruit and had many fruit trees in his back yard. He was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. He was a member of Christ the King Church and was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia. His 2 daughters, Grace (Paul) Stack and Michelle McGill. 7 grandchildren Dawn Harrell, David Pelt Jr., Michael Pelt, Richard McGill, Ashli McGill, Dalton McGill, and Cole McGill. Three great-grandchildren, Jordyn McGill, Reagan McGill, and Kennedy McGill. Brothers George (Nancy) Moore and Louis (Louise) Moore. Many cherished nieces, nephews and several close friends he held close to his heart. There will be a Viewing and Rosary, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 6-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Afterward, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Christ the King to celebrate Stanley's life. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020