Stanley Richard Johnson went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his bride, JoAnn Johnson, on their 63rd wedding anniversary, Monday, June 1, 2020.
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, he was born on December 6, 1931. Stanley left this earth peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Johnson, Cindy Miller, Debbie (Paul) Jones, and Mary Beth (Don) Hutchinson; and grandchildren, Averi Jones and Parish Hutchinson.
Stanley served in the 31st Infantry Anti-Tank and Mine Platoon of the 7th Division of the US Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He was a very loyal and patriotic American who loved his family and country. Upon returning from the war, he continued to protect his community by working with the Forestry Service. Stanley was a hardworking, talented, and skilled individual who retired from the Jacksonville Shipyard as a carpenter and shop steward.
Although many will remember Stanley as a patriotic soldier, skilled carpenter, wonderful storyteller, and avid fisherman and hunter; he will be most remembered as a loving husband, Daddy, and Papa. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park. We are following CDC guidelines and allowing as many as 50 people in the building, and strongly encourage the use of a protective mask as well as suitable distances between family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held graveside at Jacksonville Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, officiated by Dr. Tim McDaniel.
