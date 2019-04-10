Home

Staphanie L. Lucas Obituary
LUCAS
Stephanie L. Lucas' viewing will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 - 7 pm at Huff Funeral Home, 1337 N. Davis St., Jacksonville, FL 32209.
She is survived by her daughters Ke'Sharie Lucas, Te'Janai Moore, children's father Tobey Moore, mother Valeria Adams, father Steven Lucas, a host of other relatives and many sorrowing friends.
Memorialization by Cremation by Huff Funeral Home, 904-354-6896
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019
