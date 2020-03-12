|
Stefan Albert Michael Ochs, "Steve", died on March 9, 2020. He was 97 years old. Born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Steve became a refugee to the United States when he escaped in 1939. His immediate family was blessed to be sponsored by their beloved uncle, Dr. Prof James Gutman, who was the Chair of the philosophy department at Columbia University.
Steve was a World War II army veteran, serving in the Far East, where he was awarded various medals.
He graduated from Columbia University with his doctorate in Physics, having studied with several professors who had worked on the Manhattan Project. More importantly, that was where he met Kris, with whom he enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. They were introduced by their lifelong friend, Fran Abramowitz.
Steve worked as an engineer, both electrical and mechanical, for RCA laboratories in Princeton, NJ. While there, he produced 32 patents, one of which involved the first color camera to take pictures of the moon.
Steve's greatest passion in life, aside from his family, was classical music. He played the cello for most of his life, both in orchestras and chamber music groups. He was thrilled to have been chosen to perform in a student/professional concert with the New York Philharmonic, as well as to play piano trios with the renowned Gloria Whitney.
Steve had a wonderful sense of humor, and made everyone feel special and important. He was a devoted family man and kept the household in perfect shape with his amazing ability to fix anything.
Steve leaves behind his wife of over 70 years, Marguerite ("Kris"), three children, Michael (Sheryl) Ochs, Beth (Mark) Shorstein and Richard Ochs, four grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Shorstein, Rebecca Shorstein, Jennifer Shorstein and Benjamin (Dr. Nicole) Shorstein and two great-grandsons, and several dear friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Felix and Martha Ochs, sisters Marianne (Arthur/Harry), Lore (Victor) and his twin brother and best friend, Dick (Myrna), as well as nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The family will be having a private memorial service.
