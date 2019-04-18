Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Stephanie Davis
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Stephanie D. Davis Obituary
DAVIS
Ms. Stephanie D. Davis passed away on April 13, 2019 in Smyrna, GA. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Jean Ribault Senior High School – Class of 1986. Furthering her education, she attended Clark College and Georgia State University, where she earned a B.S. degree in Communication. Ms. Davis was employed as Director of Media with Cox Communication for 7 years and presently as a Manager with Delta Air Lines, Inc., having rendered over 2 years of dedicated service. Survivors include her mother, Ms. Gloria Richardson; father, Michael Richardson; sister, Ms. Kalvaray Dunnell; brothers, La'Sean Dunnell and Steven Richardson; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Ms. Stephanie D. Davis will be held 1PM, SATURDAY, April 20, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, Brother Charlie McClendon, Senior Minister, officiating. Ms. Davis will rest in the mortuary for visitation Friday, April 19 from 5PM until 7PM and at the church Saturday from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
