Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stephanie Jonovitch


1982 - 2019
Stephanie Jonovitch Obituary
Jonovitch
Stephanie Anne Jonovitch, 37, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on February 6, 1982 in Jacksonville, FL to Stephen P. Clark and Linda Marie Gardner-Clark. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Linda Marie Clark; Uncle Randy Gardner and Aunt Barbara; Aunt Sandi Clark and her Paternal Grandmother, Mildred Wetzel. She was preceded in death by her Father, Stephen Clark and her Brother, Shane Fenick. Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Corey-Kerlin Chapel 940 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32211 904-744-8422,
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
