PLACKE

Mr. Stephen Anthony Placke (71) went home to the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Lois Placke; his beloved wife, Bernadette Placke; and brother, Christopher Placke. His memory is missed by Theressa Placke,

Paul Placke and Annette (Placke) Malaski. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1965 and proudly served in the United States Army in 1966 before being honorably discharged. As a cook he continued in the occupation throughout his civilian life. Stephen was known for his generosity of spirit and caring. He often gave to charities and neighbors when he could. He was a member in good standing at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church for 10 years where he was well respected and loved. Funeral Service will be held 11:30am, Tuesday, March 5 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd following with the burial in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:00pm. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Road (904) 765-4150. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary