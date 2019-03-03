Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Placke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Anthony Placke

Obituary Condolences

Stephen Anthony Placke Obituary
PLACKE
Mr. Stephen Anthony Placke (71) went home to the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Lois Placke; his beloved wife, Bernadette Placke; and brother, Christopher Placke. His memory is missed by Theressa Placke,
Paul Placke and Annette (Placke) Malaski. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1965 and proudly served in the United States Army in 1966 before being honorably discharged. As a cook he continued in the occupation throughout his civilian life. Stephen was known for his generosity of spirit and caring. He often gave to charities and neighbors when he could. He was a member in good standing at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church for 10 years where he was well respected and loved. Funeral Service will be held 11:30am, Tuesday, March 5 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd following with the burial in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:00pm. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Road (904) 765-4150.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now