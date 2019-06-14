Home

Stephen M. Brooks, 71, of Jacksonville passed away on June 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born in Farmville, Virginia to Thomas W. Brooks, Jr. and Frances Dudley Brooks. He graduated Hampden Sydney College and Virginia Tech. He was a CPA and practiced with his brother for 39 years. Steve is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl, and Lisa Legeer (daughter Emily Alexander) and Heather Gauthier (daughter Zoe) who Steve loved as his own. His family included brother Thomas W. Brooks, III, sisters Nancy Neill (Mel), Ann Gray Brooks, extended family and many friends.
Steve was a gentle soul and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Steve's joy for life, positive attitude and generosity are just a few of his many wonderful qualities.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Miten Patel and his wonderful caring staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to in Steve's memory. Visit www.donate.lls.org or call 904-332-6414.
A memorial service will be held at Riverside Avenue Christian Church, 2841 Riverside Avenue, on Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019
