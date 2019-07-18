Collins

Stephen Porter Collins, loving father and grandfather, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Community Hospice Mayo Clinic due to a prolonged illness.

He was pre-deceased by his wonderful wife, Jeannean Collins, in 2014. He is survived by daughter Pamela (Raymond) Joudi, Jacksonville, Florida, son Thomas Collins, Jacksonville, Florida, brother Lindsey (Shelley) Collins, Gainesville, Georgia, brother Herb (Sharon) Collins, Bermuda Run, North Carolina, and grandchildren Hunter Collins, Cameron (Rebecca) Joudi, Joseph Joudi and Zayna Joudi.

Stephen was born in 1938 to H.T. and Anne Collins in Jacksonville, Florida where he attended Robert E. Lee High School. He had many jobs throughout his life, but none that he loved more than where he worked for the later part of his career which was Mulch Masters. He loved his co-workers there and he loved what he did. Until their illnesses, he and his late wife were active members at Wesconnett Assembly of God.

The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Riverwood Center for their care and support in the last years of his life. They would especially like to thank Nurse Wendy Jones for the extra love and kindness provided to Stephen during his time there.

He will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend. A graveside service was held at Oaklawn Cemetery on July 16 at 11:30 am.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 21, 2019