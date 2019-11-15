Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Historic Catholic Church
4214 Loretto Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Cody Center (next to the church)
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Dehner


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stephen Dehner Obituary
Dehner
Stephen N. Dehner, age 55, of St. Johns, FL, passed away on November 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Steve was born on May 14, 1964, in Phoenix, AZ to the late Herman and Alice Dehner. At age 17 he began his career at Publix as a stock clerk and advanced to store manager. Steve graciously served his community throughout his 38+ year career (1981-2019). He truly loved his Publix family and enjoyed helping everyone. His smile was contagious and genuine. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Amanda (Pucci) and his son Stephen Michael, wife Autumn and grandchildren Stephen Landen and Kyleigh; his daughter Katie and granddaughter Leah; Steve has 4 older brothers, David (deceased) of St. Johns, AZ, Michael (deceased) of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas, of St. Augustine, FL and Ronald of Tallahassee, FL. Stephen also has 4 sisters, Mary of Jacksonville, FL; Janet of Buford, GA, Kathleen of Picolata FL and Patricia of Suwannee, GA. He has 21 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, boating, and outdoor activities. He will be missed by all.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 on November 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Historic Catholic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville, Florida 32258. A celebration of his life will immediately follow in the Cody Center (next to the church).
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -