Stephen Delano Shaw
Shaw
Stephen Delano Shaw, 77, of Belton died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at AnMed Medical Health Center.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Adger Carl and Bessie Chastain Shaw. He was of Baptist faith.
Surviving are Stephen "Chad" Shaw of the home; daughter, Shelley Miranda Poole (Leonard) of Ludowici, GA; nephews, Carl and David Shaw and Michael Mullinax; grandchildren, Adam Cartee, Bryan Shaw, Chelsea Nicole Shaw, Megan Nicole Pye and my little buddy, Michael Pye.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Wayne and Donald Quincy Shaw and his sister, Carla Shaw.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday at Belton Cemetery with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the Shriners Hospital for Children. The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shaw family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Belton Cemetery
