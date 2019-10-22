|
Glowacki
It is with great sadness that we announce that Stephen H. Glowacki passed away on October 20th following a battle with brain cancer. Steve was born on March 25, 1961 to Jeanette and Henry Glowacki in Anchorage, Alaska.
He is preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother; sister, Linda (Chuck) Henderson; niece, Lauren Henderson; nephew, Alex Henderson; his partner of 17 years, Debbie Sechler, along with her children, Jessica (Matt) Maloney, Kenny (Matt) Sechler, and grandson Jackson Maloney. Steve was a local radio disc jockey for 20 years, working for Cox broadcasting until 2002. He was currently employed as a TSA screener at JIA. Steve has always been referred to as the "MacGyver" of our family. He enjoyed fixing everything, from cars to lawn mowers to anything else he thought was broken. Steve was known for his colorful sense of humor and enjoyed socializing with friends & family. As Steve requested there will be no services. We ask that you raise a glass and remember Steve with a smile.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019