POTTS

Stephen Harley Potts, 69, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by his loved ones.

Stephen was born in Sheboygan, WI to Stanley F. and Elizabeth Rose Potts (Harley) on August 27, 1949. For much of Stephens's life he was in Executive Sales Management. This career path led him to traveling all over the country. In 1991 he and his family moved to FL. Stephen had many interests. Playing golf, taking hikes out in nature, relaxing by the pool, and going to the beach are just to name a few. Stephens's biggest passion in life was the love he had for his family. Stephen is predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dixie; sons, Jeremy and Aaron; sister, Francine (Roger) Hale; and brother, Thomas (Roberta) Potts. The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday March 17th, with Visitation one hour prior to Service in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin followed by a Reception. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary