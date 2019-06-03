Thomas

Steve Thomas, most beloved son, husband, brother, father, stepfather, grandpa, boo, uncle, passed away on Sunday, June 2. Steve was born in Jacksonville, the son of Edith Naughton and August Thomas. He grew up on the Northside near the Trout River where he and his brothers enjoyed an idyllic lifestyle of the 40's and 50's hunting, fishing and spending summers at the family cabin on Crystal Lake. His love of the outdoors continued through his adult life. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and the University of Florida School of Forestry. Most of his professional career was spent behind the gun counter of Curry Thomas Hardware, which was founded by his father. As a knowledgeable gunsmith, he was well known by hunting enthusiasts and law enforcement. Steve "Coon Dog" held court daily at the gun counter where he and the good ole boys solved the problems of the world. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Terry and Matt and his son Hunter. He is survived by his wife Linda, brother Tim (Vera), sister in law Gloria, daughters Shan Cieslik (Dwayne), Stasia Holzbaur (John), step daughters Dustin Van Anterwep (Don), Barron Romans and stepson Alex Romans. Also surviving are grandchildren Jacob Miller, Maeghan, Eve and Ana Holzbaur, Dax and Tav Van Antwerp and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, "Legacy Lodge".

