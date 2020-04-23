Home

More Obituaries for Stephen Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Thomas Bowden

Stephen Thomas Bowden Obituary
Bowden
Stephen Thomas Bowden passed away on January 21, 2020. He was born April 25, 1950, and attended Andrew Jackson High School class of 1968. Following high school joined the Air Force proudly serving for six years. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He started work at JEA in 1977 and retired in 2012. Steve worked at JIA for Prime Flight at the time of his death He was a member of SONS Baptist Church, American Legion Post 137, VFW and the NRA. He will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery on May 8th, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date which will be announced.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
