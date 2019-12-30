|
Brown
Steve Kerry Brown, age 72, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on December 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 500 Deltona Blvd, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Viewing at 9 am, funeral service at 10 am. Steve will be buried at the Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, AZ, Saturday, January 4, 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Turtle Hospital, Marathon, FL. https://www.turtlehospital.org/
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
