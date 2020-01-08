|
|
Blaisdell
CAPT Steven H. (Steve) Blaisdell died peacefully on January 4, 2020 after a long illness. While CAPT Blaisdell had many great accomplishments in his military life, what he loved most was spending time with Debbie and the boys, taking all things Auburn and spending time on their farm whenever possible. CAPT Blaisdell was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Alan and Patricia Blaisdell. He attended Auburn University where we graduated with a degree in Finance. Upon graduation, he entered Aviation Officers Candidate School and received his commission as an Ensign in the US Navy. He then completed flight school and began a 30-year career as a Naval Aviator flying the SH-60B Seahawk helicopter as well as the C-12 King Air. Throughout his career, he completed 5 deployments to the Mediterranean Sea, Arabian Gulf, and Pacific Ocean. In addition to his flying assignments, CAPT Blaisdell was the Commanding Officer of the HSL-48 Vipers in Mayport, Florida and Commanding Officer of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. CAPT Blaisdell had numerous citations and commendations including an Air Medal and Legion of Merit Medal. He also received his Masters degree in Financial Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey, California. CAPT Blaisdell is survived by wife of 33 years, Debbie as well as his sons, Steven Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida and Jeffrey (Mariah) of Roseville, California. He is predeceased by his father Alan and survived by his mother, Patricia as well as brothers, Alan (Sandra) and Randy (Sherri). Services will be held at Chets Creek Church, Hodges Blvd Campus, on Friday, January 10th at 11am. Interment, with military honors, will be held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, on Friday, January 10th at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in CAPT Blaisdell's memory online at K9sforwarriors.org. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020