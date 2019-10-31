|
|
Craig
Sue Smith Errico Craig, 95 years, died at Community Hopsice at St. Vincent's Riverside on October 25, 2019.
Her memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 2137 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Northeast Florida for their help and especially The Allegro of Fleming Island for years of care and affection - keep on keepin' on.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019