DEAL

Sue Wynn Deal was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and "Nanny". Sue was born on April 8, 1952, the youngest child to Carlis and Jimmie Wynn in Chipley, FL. When Sue was still little her family moved to Jacksonville, FL where Sue would spend her childhood, grow up, make many lifelong friends, go to school (Andrew Jackson High School) and meet the love her life, Wayne Deal of Jacksonville, FL. Sue moved with her family the summer before her senior year to Winter Haven, FL and graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1970. Wayne and Sue married on October 24, 1970 and moved back to Jacksonville, FL. In 1971, they had a daughter Amy Sue in November of 1971. Sue worked for many years at Atlantic Bank which became First Union Bank (Wells Fargo).

If there was anywhere Sue loved to be with her family and friends it was in the mountains. Sue's grandchildren were her heart and joy. Her grandbabies as she called them, were the people that she loved the most.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Sue are her father, Carlis Morgan Wynn and her mother, Jimme Lou Wynn. Loved ones that will miss Sue until they meet again are her husband, Wayne E. Deal; her daughter and son in-law, Amy and Michael Wiggins; and her grandchildren Cameron Wiggins, Bryce Wiggins and Addison Wiggins; her sister and brother in-law, Mary Lou and Roger Helms; niece and nephew, Wendy and Rick Gibbs, Taylor Gibbs and Chase Gibbs; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 7, 2019