|
|
RAGAN
Sue Moore Ragan, age 77, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020, in Salt Springs. Sue was affectionately known as Mamo to her family and her grandchildren's friends. Sue was born February 7, 1943 to Robert Glenn Moore Sr. and Sue Elise Moore. Sue enjoyed sewing, crocheting and shopping with her children and grandchildren whenever she could. Sue retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service. Sue was a loving mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her humble spirit.
Sue is preceded in death by her father Robert Glenn Moore Sr., Sue Elise Moore. She is survived by her brother Robert Glenn Moore Jr. (Maggie) Daughters Michelle Gibson (Bruce), April Doane (Scott) and by her 4 grandchildren, Kacy Gibson, Randa Gibson, Sean Gibson and Ragan Doane.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Riverside Memorial Park on Thursday April 9, 2020.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020