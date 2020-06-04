Riechmann
Sue Goff Riechmann, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Sue was born on October 15, 1942, in Paso Robles, CA to the late Harry and Glady's Goff.
She is survived by her two sons; Kemp Riechmann Jr. of Kennesaw, GA, and Rolf Riechmann and his wife Meghan of Saint Johns, FL. www.LeafCremation.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.