Sumner "Sonny" Waitz; May 6, 1931 – April 19, 2020
Surrounded by his devoted and loving family Sonny passed away peacefully leaving behind a lifelong legacy of family and friends. He was a man who loved his family first and his career second.
Sonny was born in Malden Massachusetts and grew up as an only child of immigrant parents. Education was of the utmost importance, which led him to receive his many degrees.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Massachusetts and a master's degree from Columbia University in Sanitary Science. His initial career goal was medicine until he discovered the world of engineering. Thus, relocating to Gainesville, Fl to attend the University of Florida, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Civil engineering.
Sonny's first job was with the Florida State Board of Health that brought him to Jacksonville, Florida. He then went on to create his own business which continues to thrive today. Waitz & Moye Engineers continue to uphold Sonny Waitz's values of hard work and honesty.
In addition to Sonny's accomplishments in business, as a husband, parent, Grandparent and Great Grandparent Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged as a Captain.
Sonny was predeceased by his Mother and Father John and Bella Waitz. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Joan, his children Linda Bloom (Philip), Risa Datz (Lawrence), Ira Waitz (Tamara). Grandchildren Lauren Wishna (Gregg), Jodi Shapiro (Andrew), Sasha Bloom and Great-grandchildren Bella and Audrey Shapiro, Liam and Luke Wishna. And, his faithful dog Sadie!
Thank you to Community Hospice for their most caring services.
