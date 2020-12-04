Barbe'
"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of the kindest souls to walk this earth and who was "called according to His purpose," Susan Moley Barbe'.
Susan was born and raised in Chalmette, Louisiana, to Juanita and Victor Moley (deceased). She attended Andrew Jackson High School, where she, fittingly, was a Charmer on the dance team and was voted Most Popular by her graduating class. After graduating high school, she attended Louisiana State University for two years, until she married her high school sweetheart, Victor Barbe (1969), and moved back to the New Orleans area where she finished her education at the University of New Orleans. She taught math for many years at L.W. Higgins High School in Marrero, Louisiana, where "Ms. Barbe" was the name of someone who made a lasting impression on not only her students, but everyone she encountered. In late August of 2005, Hurricane Katrina prompted Sue and Vic to move closer to their children and grandchildren in Jacksonville, Florida.
To know her was to love her. Her smile was infectious, her heart pure, and her love for God and her family tremendous. She had a gift of making every situation better, and she was the one you always wanted to be around. The life of the party, up for anything, adventurous, planner extraordinaire, and memory maker. It will never seem real that she is gone, but she leaves behind wonderful memories for all those that encountered her. Consider yourself a lucky person if you ever had the chance to meet Sue. She was the kindest, most pleasant, engaging, enthusiastic, and spiritual individual there was. An indelible laugh was never far away, and her positive attitude will always be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of her. As sad as we are of her passing, God is rejoicing to have his faithful servant by his side.
Sue leaves behind the love of her life and soulmate, Victor, her devoted husband of 51 years. Perhaps Sue's greatest achievement was motherhood, and her enduring sadness was leaving early and not being able to spend more time with her children, Jacques Barbe and Renee Barbe Farhat (Jay), and her grandchildren: Justin, Colin, Kaitlynn, and Rylee. Although blessed to have spent the quality time she had with her children and grandchildren, more time with Sue would've certainly enhanced all of their lives. To those who knew Sue, her very presence filled a room. With her death, a void has been created that, for some, will never be filled. She was loved and cherished by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed.
Sue is also survived by her adoring brothers, Sam Bella (Rosalie) and Stanley Moley; cousin, Priscilla Heaphy (who was more like a sister); sister-in-law, Simone Barbe' Wilson (Randy); brother-in-law, Laurent Barbe' (Susan); and a host of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends that will always cherish the time they spent with her.
Sue was known for looking at death as a win-win situation. She said, "If you get to stay with your family, that's a win, but if you get to see God, that's an even bigger win!" All are invited to join her family and attend the celebration of her life and her big win.
On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Sue's service will be at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Visitation will start at 9:30 am with a mass following at 10:30 am.
On Saturday, December 12, 2020, there will be a service at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 146 4th Street, Westwego, Louisiana 70094. Visitation will start at 10:00 am, with a mass following at 11:00 am. Services will continue following the mass at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, masses in her memory are preferred at your church of choice. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com