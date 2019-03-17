BRITT

The mother and sister of Susan Franklin Britt are saddened to tell you that Susie passed away in her sleep on Monday morning March 11, 2019. Susie was born at Fort Lee, VA on April 24, 1961. She was the younger daughter of the late Doctor James Elliott Britt and Jane Crooks Britt. She is survived by her mother Jane Crooks Britt of Jacksonville and her sister Liz Britt Champion (Tim) of Orange Park. A niece Brittany Champion Whatley and a nephew Timothy Elliott Champion, both of Jacksonville. An uncle Thomas James Crooks (Virginia) of Lexington, SC and an aunt Tyler Britt of Gainesville, FL. She is also survived by a number of first and second cousins that live primarily in South Carolina. Susie moved to Jacksonville in 1971 from Aiken SC with her mother and her sister. She attended public schools of Arlington and graduated from Sandalwood High School in 1979. Although Susie had been ill for a number of years, she loved and enjoyed her family and friends, her lovely condo in Southside Jacksonville, her beloved tawny cat Prince Harry of Belle Rive, and boiled peanuts.

