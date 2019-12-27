|
|
Brown
Susan Miller Brown, 75, of Jacksonville passed away December 24, 2019. The only child of John Bensen Miller and Helen Mareta Barnum, she was born in St Paul, Minnesota on March 26, 1944.
She moved to Jacksonville in 1951 when her father accepted a position with Atlantic Bank. She graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1962. She graduated from Southern Seminary College in Buena Vista, Virginia in 1964.
Susan was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, a fifty year plus member of the Jacksonville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Hannah Dustin Chapter. She was a member of the Della Robbia Garden Circle.
Susan served on the Board of Trustees of Southern Virginia College for Women in Buena Vista, Virginia for several years and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard where she served on the Altar Guild.
Susan worked as administrative assistant to the headmaster at Episcopal High School of Jacksonville for several years. Upon her retirement from Episcopal High School, Susan worked for Lee Norville at Norville Realty for a few years.
She is survived by her husband Carl "Skip" Wood Brown, two daughters Victoria L Moulder and Palmer E Lamb, five grandchildren Anna L'Engle Moulder, Ashton Wood Moulder, Christian Miller Moulder, Christopher Patrick Lamb Jr, and Lena Elizabeth Lamb.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard 1100 Stockton Street Jacksonville, Florida 32204.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Episcopal Children's Services or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019