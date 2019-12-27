Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Funeral Home LLC - Jacksonville
4535 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 353-3649
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Brown

Add a Memory
Susan Brown Obituary
Brown
Susan Miller Brown, 75, of Jacksonville passed away December 24, 2019. The only child of John Bensen Miller and Helen Mareta Barnum, she was born in St Paul, Minnesota on March 26, 1944.
She moved to Jacksonville in 1951 when her father accepted a position with Atlantic Bank. She graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1962. She graduated from Southern Seminary College in Buena Vista, Virginia in 1964.
Susan was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, a fifty year plus member of the Jacksonville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Hannah Dustin Chapter. She was a member of the Della Robbia Garden Circle.
Susan served on the Board of Trustees of Southern Virginia College for Women in Buena Vista, Virginia for several years and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard where she served on the Altar Guild.
Susan worked as administrative assistant to the headmaster at Episcopal High School of Jacksonville for several years. Upon her retirement from Episcopal High School, Susan worked for Lee Norville at Norville Realty for a few years.
She is survived by her husband Carl "Skip" Wood Brown, two daughters Victoria L Moulder and Palmer E Lamb, five grandchildren Anna L'Engle Moulder, Ashton Wood Moulder, Christian Miller Moulder, Christopher Patrick Lamb Jr, and Lena Elizabeth Lamb.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard 1100 Stockton Street Jacksonville, Florida 32204.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Episcopal Children's Services or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -