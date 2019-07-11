|
Fuchs
Susan Cassandra Fuchs 65, of Jacksonville, FL passed peacefully on July 5, 2019, after a prolonged illness. She was born on November 10, 1953, in New Orleans, LA.
She grew up in New Orleans, where she attended St. Joseph High School. She moved to Jacksonville after Hurricane Katrina. She worked for Lowe's for 14 years.
She is predeceased by her parents Conrad and Evaline Fuchs, her brothers, Michael, and Christopher Fuchs and her nephew Jeremy Gremillion.
She is survived by her sisters, Pamela G. Fuchs and Penelope (Ronald) Gremillion, Susan (Michael) Fuchs, nephews, Michael and Mark Fuchs, Kevin Gremillion, nieces, Michelle (Kevin) Sams, and Julie Gremillion, great nieces and nephews Jake, Hannah, and Charlotte Fuchs, Jeremy Sams and Brady James.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 am. The Reverand Sebastian George, Celebrant.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019