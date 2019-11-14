|
|
Cruse
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Susan Cathy "Susu" Cruse, beloved mother of two, passed away at age 63.
Susu was born on February 26, 1956, in Miami, FL to Arthur and Peggy Goodman. She raised two sons, Jake and Jesse, and worked at the JCA for over twenty years as a receptionist. In all her time there, she served as a beloved pillar of the community for its members; making friends and creating happiness always came to her as naturally as breathing.
Susu was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, her mother, Rhoda, and her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her two children, Jake and Jesse, two nieces, and several cousins. A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the JCA on 8505 San Jose Blvd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019