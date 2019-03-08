CUNNINGHAM

It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Cunningham announces her passing after a long fight with cancer, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 50 years.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick, and her children, Sean Russell, Madison Cunningham and Clara Sowers. Susan will also be greatly missed by her dad, Mike Winter and step-mother Vaughan Winter, her sister, Kristin (Brian) Mahalaris, her step-sisters, Gabrielle (Mike) Goglia and Jessie (Jeremy) Vehar, her nephew Rian Mahalaris and her adored granddaughter, Lucille. Susan will also be missed by many others who knew her as "mama" and many cherished friends and former co-workers. Susan was predeceased by her mother, Janet Winter.

Please join us in celebrating her life, on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home at 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon and service will be from 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stjude.org. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary