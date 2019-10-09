|
Cuthbertson
Susan L. (Mangum) Cuthbertson passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 5th, 2019. She is survived by her lifelong best friend and Husband, Chuck, their children Charlie K. and Julia Ann, Mother Judy Mangum, Father John Mangum, Father In-Law Charlie L., Mother In-Law Sybil, Brother In-Law Steve Cuthbertson, Sister In-Law Jamie Mangum, Nephews Ryan Cuthbertson (Leah), Stone and Spencer Mangum, and Niece Kaylee Cuthbertson. She is predeceased by her Brother, Kevin E. Mangum. Susan also leaves behind caring employees, clients, vendors, and charitable affiliates she served with a caring heart.
Susan's boundless love reached far beyond her family as she served numerous charitable boards and organizations. Second to her family, Susan's proudest achievement was as Founder of Cuthbertson & Associates. Susan graduated from Terry Parker High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance from FSU, was a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and became one of the nation's first professionals to be named a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Kyle Reese officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's memory to Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, or any other charitable organization of your choosing. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville FL 32207. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019