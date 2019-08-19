Home

Funeral services for Mrs. Susan Yvette Grissett 59, of Killeen, Texas will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas. Burial will be held on August 23, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, one hour prior to the service (5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) at the church.
Mrs. Grissett passed away August 15, 2019, in Killeen, Texas. She was born December 17, 1959, in Jacksonville, FL. Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX and Carthage Chapel Funeral Inc is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
