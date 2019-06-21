Lee

Susan Mitchell Lee, 64, gained her angel wings on June 15, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on February 3, 1955, the daughter of John Mitchell, Sr. and Julia Prewitt Mitchell, Susan lived in Jacksonville and Bradenton, FL. Susan graduated from Florida State University and became a buyer for the Macy's department store chain. She then had a successful career as a realtor and in marketing for the county transit system. Susan's work led to approval for the first Anna Maria Island beach trolley that paved the way for all the beach trolleys we still enjoy today. She was a dedicated mother and friend and inspired everyone with her energy and enthusiasm for life. Susan is warmly remembered for her congeniality, kindness, and grace. She loved travel and family history and could trace her ancestry to Ukraine through Ellis Island and to St. Augustine, FL in the 18th century. She was enthusiastic about the arts and philanthropy and throughout her life was devoted to friendships she gained and causes she supported through Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Junior Leagues of Manatee County and Jacksonville.

Susan is survived by her devoted husband and travel adventure companion, George Lee; daughter, Heather Hancock Eastham (Erik) and grandchildren, Knox, Harrison and Duke Eastham. She was predeceased by her father, John Mitchell, Sr., her mother, Julia Prewitt Mitchell, and her brother, John Mitchell, Jr. (Maryann).

The family will receive words of comfort from friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, FL, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Michael Larkin. Committal service will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Jacksonville National Cemetery at 4083 Lannie Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32218.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Pi Beta Phi Foundation for scholarship or to the METAvivor organization which is dedicated to the specific fight against stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 737-7171. www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

