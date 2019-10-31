|
MUNZ
Four Days shy of her 82nd birthday, Susan (Sue) Camille Hatas Munz lost her battle with pancreatic cancer as God called her home to be with her many friends and family who preceded her.
A first generation American, born to parents Laura and Thomas J. Hatas, who immigrated to America as teenagers from the then Czechoslovakian Republic through the Port of New York, Sue was proud of her heritage. She was also proud of her parents resolve to seek out a better place for themselves and their family in America in 1903, eventually settling in the small community of Rossford, Ohio, just outside of Toledo.
As a young woman, she was always leading the way showing unyielding determination to succeed. First attending St. Rose Parochial School in Perrysburg, Ohio, she then entered Mercy School of Nursing and upon graduation joined the United States Air Force, serving with distinction as a First Lieutenant from 1960-1962, in the 819th Surgical Medical Group, Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas.
After her Air Force service, Sue turned her attention to surgical nursing, where she had developed a skill that would take her from Colorado to Texas, Michigan to Ohio and eventually bringing her to Jacksonville, in 1969.
In Jacksonville, Sue lead the opening of the open-heart surgical team at St. Vincent's Hospital and then was recruited to work on the heart team at Memorial Hospital. She also specialized in labor and delivery as well as working in the early days of in vitro fertilization. Her career in nursing lasted 48 years.
Sue is survived in life by her son, Michael R. Munz and his partner Dr. Paul D. Eason, her daughter, Michelle Marie Duke and son-in-law William Duke and grandchildren, Zachary Davis Duke and Sidney Marie Duke, as well as her sister, Laurie Ivey of Jacksonville. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved and cherished.
In a recent note she received from one of her nieces, Kris Hatas Frederickson, Kris noted, "… not everyone can say they've found fulfillment with a successful military career as well as a surgical nurse while raising two wonderful children on your own – you are a girl after my own heart with the many firsts, that you have achieved throughout your life".
Sue loved to travel, was committed to her career and helping people, and was a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan and Jaguar fan who she cheered on with unbridled enthusiasm. Sue was dedicated to her children and their success. She spoke with joy about her son's accomplishments in business, politics and his non-profit support and called her daughter her "Angel" on earth who she said the Lord blessed her with as not only the most wonderful daughter she could ask for but as a wonderful wife and role model to her own children.
Sue asked that in lieu of flowers, that friends and family consider making donations to the , the and the Jacksonville Humane Society.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, 32218 on Friday, November 22nd at 2:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life, location to be announced.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
