Susan Kizer Shore-Houstoun, 67, went home to be with the Lord at 9:55 p.m. on December 22, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, on January 6, 1952. She was a 1970 graduate of Englewood High School, where she was a majorette, on the swim team, and played in the marching band.
Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a faithful servant, always putting others before herself. She loved to worship every Sunday with Charles Stanley programming.
She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Travis (Deidra), Aimee, Jennifer, and Angela; her grandchildren, Mackenzie (Gage), Brianna, Madison, Zach, Halie, Trey, Liam, and Lily; her great-grandson, Easton; her sisters, Karen and Donna; three loving nephews, many cousins; and her beloved dogs, Tinkerbell and Skippy.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to The Jacksonville Humane Society or The .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020