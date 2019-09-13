Home

Susan Trykowski Corbett passed on Aug. 27, 2019. Susan was born Dec. 21, 1951 in New Britain, Conn. and was the second of three daughters raised by Joseph and Mildred Trykowski. She leaves behind older sister Patty and her husband Mario Malatesta and their two daughters Tara and Laine, and younger sister Judy and her husband Dan Mosher. Susan's friends and coworkers at Traditions Realty will gather at her home to give her a proper send-off on Sept. 22, 2019, from 3 - 6 PM.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
