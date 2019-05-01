CARRELL

Suzanne T. Carrell, 96, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Suzanne was born in Albi, France in 1923 to George and Emily Tarbouriech. She married Herbert A. Carrell, Jr. in 1946 in Meknes, French Morocco, moved to Jacksonville with her husband of 54 years.

Suzanne was a professor of French at Jacksonville University for 35 years retiring in 1989. While at J.U. she created and directed the continuing education program DAWN/DUSK for 17 years. She was co-founder with John S. Duss, Sr., of the Alliance Francaise de Jacksonville, starting in 1961 which is still in existence today. In 1953 with the help of two French High School teachers in Jacksonville, they created an organization which goal would be to promote, encourage and reward the study of French in high schoolers in Florida, "Congres de la Culture Franchise en Florida". Today the congress has over 1,400 students competing for scholarships, one in the honor of Suzanne. She also helped with the twining of the cities of Jacksonville and Nantes, France.

Suzanne was awarded several metals from the French Government. In 1964 Suzanne was honored as Officer De L'Orde Natural DuMerite. In 1970 she received the "Palmes Academigues" for services rendered to the French culture. In 1998 she became a member of the Duchesse Anna Society. In 2012, Suzanne received the Legion of Honor medal, Frances highest honor, an honor she cherished for the promotion of French culture throughout her long and distinguished career.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents George and Emily Tarbouriech, and her husband Herbert A. Carrell, Jr.

She is survived by her sister Deedee Laborde of St. Gaudens, France, her daughter Kathleen C. Walsh, husband Bernard L. Walsh, Jr., two grandchildren: Landry Walsh, wife Chrissy and Michelle Walsh Lopez, husband Jose, four great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emma, Christian and Sebastian, sister-in-law Ann Jeter, cousins Gileo and Francine Chavatte of Paris, France, several nieces and nephews and her best friend Betty Bracher.

Suzanne was a strong lady with a big heart. She loved teaching and did many civic activities.

She loved her family most of all enjoying being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking her wonderful French meals with all her family and friends gathered around the table.

She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers if you wish to donate to the Scholarship fund of Congres de la Culture Francaise en Florida – please make donations out to Le Congrès de la Culture Française en Florida and mail to Patrycja Prokopowicz, Le Congrès de la Culture Française en Floride, 2316 SW 127 Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027.

Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)

