NAPIER-SHARP
Suzanne (Susie) Napier-Sharp (68) of Jax, FL, passed away at 9:25 am on March 24, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road, Jax, FL 32210, in the Fellowship Hall on Sat., April 13, 2019, from 11-1.
Suzanne was widowed after 49 years of marriage to Frank Sharp, a great man, dad, grandpa, and friend to everyone. Suzanne was a retired employee of Mayo Hospital after 32 years of service. Her survivors include daughters Kimberly Flynn (49), Jennifer Hoover (44), son-in-law James Flynn, Jr. (58), grandchildren James Flynn, III (27), wife Faith Flynn (23), Ericka Hoover (19), Allen Hoover (18), Veronica Flynn (13), and one great grandbaby Avery Flynn (3), with another on the way, (Elaina Flynn). Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Jenny Napier and her sister Debra Hostetler. R.I.P.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 11, 2019