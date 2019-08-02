|
Sybil Harden, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1930 to the late William and Susie (Rollo) Smith. She lived in Jacksonville most of her life and was a chartered member of Highlands Baptist Church. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School class of 1948 and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling, camping, yard work, gardening and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Harden, and sister, Sue Ann Royal. Survivors include her son, Earl Harden (Lynn), daughter, Sharon Broome (Roger), and Karen Harris (Eddie), brother, Edgar Smith (Brenda); grandchildren, Sandy (Mel), Jedediah, Eddie III (Sara), and Randy; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Gavin, Emma, JJ, Nathan, and Noah, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 am in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road Jacksonville, with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon August 4 at the funeral home from 3 pm until 5 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019